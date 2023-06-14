Bengal school job case: CBI summons West Bengal education secretary

The CBI has summoned West Bengal education secretary Manish Jain for questioning in connection with the multi-crore school job case.



Jain has been asked to be present at the CBI's Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata on Thursday. Sources said that he has also been asked to bring along some relevant documents in the matter.



This is the second time that Jain has been summoned by the CBI for questioning. Jain has also has been named as a witness in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school recruitment case.



Sources said that the basic question that the CBI sleuths would like to ask Jain is whether any influential person used to influence the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal.