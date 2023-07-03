Chilli and ginger prices skyrocket in Kolkata markets in first Sunday of July

Prices of chilli and ginger, the two essential cooking ingredients, have skyrocketed in different retail markets in Kolkata on the first Sunday of July.

Crossing the triple-century mark, chilly is being sold at Rs 350 a kg in most of the retail markets, while ginger, another cooking staple, is being sold at the same rate per kg.

In some shops located at retail markets located at posh areas in the city the commodity price has touched even Rs 400 a kg.

“Till now we had been wondering how to tackle the skyrocketing price of tomatoes. But now the rising prices of chilli and ginger really made us helpless. We can manage some days without tomatoes. But how is cooking possible without chilli and ginger,” Sharmishtha Rajak, a senior executive of a private sector bank in Kolkata said expressing anxiety over the rising prices of these essential cooking ingredients.