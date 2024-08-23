Nationwide Fury Over Kolkata's Rape and Murder

Why did the police and even the hospital management attempt to dismiss this bone-chilling murder as merely a “suicide”? There appears to be a consistent attempt to "erase crucial evidence" of the tragedy by the authorities and the police, likely under directives from higher-ups. Instead of taking prompt action for justice, why did the Chief Minister and her government resort to the blame game in such a serious matter? The agony and distress of the victim’s family seemingly failed to move the Chief Minister until August 14. What is even more shocking is that when her party spokesperson, Shantanu Sen, spoke out about the rising immoral activities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the TMC removed him from his position. Consequently, most top TMC leaders, including the outspoken Mahua Moitra, remained silent. Is it not bizarrely mysterious that on August 14, a mass vandalism spree erupted on the hospital premises, mindlessly destroying medical equipment and assaulting the medical fraternity? Was this intended to destroy the crime scene and wipe out evidence? Who is behind this?

My close friend from Kolkata, Dr. Debanjan Banerjee, who is the Dean of Media Science as well as a senior political analyst and writer, expressed his deep concern and anger: "The Principal of the Medical College, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, has been accused by both current students and alumni of being the mastermind behind extensive corruption within the hospital. The allegations are grave—ranging from involvement in drug and sex rackets to harassment and other unethical practices. These accusations paint a disturbing picture of a leader who has betrayed the trust of the very institution he is supposed to uphold."

Incidentally, as public outrage continued to mount, the TMC government took a more sinister turn by threatening media journalists reporting on the case with legal action. The police also began targeting individuals and protestors who shared clips and images of the incident and ongoing protests on social media. In a tragic twist, a courageous young lady doctor who consistently raised her voice against the crime found herself on the receiving end of this state-sponsored intimidation. On the evening of August 15, she was hunted down by the police. The next morning, she again took to X again to recount her ordeal: "Around 7:30 pm, my mother received a frantic call from a neighbor in our hometown, saying that 3-4 “uniformed” police officers were searching for our home and relatives. Soon enough, the officers arrived, where they proceeded to intimidate my mother, brother, and sister-in-law, demanding that I delete all my posts. My mother cried inconsolably; my entire family was left devastated, forced to apologize under intense humiliation and duress."

This intimidation is just the tip of the iceberg. The real questions are how this vandalism came about, why the power of the government machinery was seized, and who all are involved in the horrendous rape case—because it all stinks to high heaven. Wasn't it Mamata Didi who heartlessly dismissed the rape by the son of her TMC leader in Nadia district as merely a "love affair," where the 14-year-old victim died the very next day, and her cremation was hastily arranged without the consent family? With the High Court now ordering a CBI investigation into Moumita Debnath, one can only wonder how many more skeletons are about to tumble out of the cupboard.

And here’s a chilling thought, what if the CBI had not intervened in the case of the orgy in Sandeshkhali and similar incidents? The TMC leaders who sexually tortured many village women could one day have become the Home Minister or even the Minister for Women’s Welfare in West Bengal—ironic, isn't it? It’s time to seriously reflect on where West Bengal is headed and the fate of its innocent population. I salute those senior columnists who regularly write special articles in the news media, revelling in Didi’s roars and successes, and hailing her as the future hope of the country!