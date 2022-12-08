Women's Safety: Noida to install CCTV cameras at 400 spots

CCTV cameras will be installed at 400 places in Noida and Greater Noida under an initiative by Noida Authority to make the area safer for women.

A list of locations identified as dark spots by the police has been handed over to the Noida Authority.

The locations are being surveyed by the Authority's technical team.

Noida Authority's DGM Rajesh Kumar said that cameras will be installed after the survey and will be monitored from the Police Control room.

He added that a Command Control room would be set up in Sector 94, which could be integrated with Intelligent Surface Transport Management System (ISTMS).

The list includes markets, government, and private schools, and crowded areas like metro stations, bus stands, and malls.

Rs 160 crore will be spent in the state under the Safe City project.

An officer said that an estimate would be prepared after the completion of the survey. (KB/IANS)