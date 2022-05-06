During a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, a pollster 'had no choice' but to flee the city

An outspoken public opinion researcher who recently left Hong Kong for the U.K. did so after being questioned under the national security law, which has sparked a city-wide crackdown on public dissent and political opposition to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Chung Kim-wah, deputy chief executive of Hong Kong's Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI), announced he had left the city on April 24, to "live for a while in the U.K.," he said in a Facebook post at the time.



He told the Ming Pao newspaper at the time that he had been "invited for a chat" by the authorities in connection with a draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong by the CCP from July 1, 2020.

"It wasn't just one time, either," he told the paper. "People were telling me that I was in a lot of danger if they were even going after Allan Au."

Au, a former TVB News producer and former RTHK radio show host who also wrote columns in Stand News and the Ming Pao, was taken away from his home in Kwai Chung on April 11 on suspicion of "sedition" under colonial-era laws.

Au's arrest for "conspiring to publish seditious material" came after his sacking from RTHK in June 2021 as the government moved to exert editorial control over the broadcaster.

In a Facebook post announcing his departure, Chung said he didn't want to "desert" his home city, but "had no other option."

Sources told RFA that Chung was initially interviewed by the authorities early in December 2021, as the authorities geared up to run the first-ever elections for the Legislative Council (LegCo) to exclude pro-democracy candidates in a system that ensures only "patriots" loyal to Beijing can stand



Followed at the airport

Chung's questioning came after he was criticized by pro-CCP figures for including a question about whether voters intended to cast blank ballots in the election, which they said could amount to "incitement" to subvert the voting system under the national security law.

Simon Peh, the commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), said at the time that the agency was "looking into" whether or not HKPORI had broken the law.

Chung later said he suspected he was being followed at the airport as he boarded a plane to leave the city.