Why China Wants Stronger High-Speed Rail Links Across Eurasia

China’s push for high-speed railway upgrades across Eurasia will help the manufacturing powerhouse ship goods both ways, despite heavy pressure on supply chains, analysts said.

Sino-foreign cross-border freight railways may be in line for upgrades following approval from the China Development Bank in December to support construction work, according to China’s state-backed, Chinese-language Financial News website. The bank would offer “key” support for warehousing, logistics parks, distribution networks and multimodal transport projects, according to the report.

China’s signature cross-border freight route is the 12,000-kilometer China-Europe Railway Express.

Upgrades would be aimed at making trains faster and adding tracks along the 11-year-old route, experts said. They said improvements could ensure that trains run despite war in Ukraine and cover for sea routes snarled by shipping backlogs during the pandemic.

That would mean all made-in-China exports can reach markets in Europe more smoothly, they said, while China could better secure resources from across the continent.

COVID-19 lockdowns and the war in Ukraine have created perhaps the biggest combined challenge to supply chain trade out of China "in living memory,” said James Berkeley, managing director of the advisory firm Ellice Consulting in London. Sea freight still works, he said, but the railway “clearly provides an alternative.”

Supply chain upsets sparked by China’s lockdowns in the major commercial hubs of Shenzhen and Shanghai are slowing shipments of products from phones to building materials to motor vehicles. Chinese authorities ordered Shenzhen shuttered in March, and Shanghai, with a population of about 26 million, closed weeks later.

Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine has since disrupted some cross-continental railway traffic and contributed to shipment delays in Europe.

Railway upgrades would fit with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, the Financial News said. The eight-year-old, $4 trillion-plus initiative calls for building up infrastructure in scores of countries to improve trade routes.