Rishi Sunak likely to become UK PM

Rishi Sunak, of East African Indian origin, was on Monday being touted as the bookmakers' favorite in the British Conservative party's leadership contest. The winner will automatically become the UK's Prime Minister.

Previously, the favorite in a poll of Conservative party members, who will ultimately determine the choice, was Ben Wallace, presently defense secretary. He has, however, declared he will not compete.

Oddscheckers' price on Sunak was 1.6/1. The second favorite was Penny Mordaunt, minister for international trade, who had in the past been defense secretary, at 3.3/1. The third favorite was the foreign secretary Liz Truss on 4/1. Tom Tugendhat, who has no ministerial experience but is chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, was quoted on 9/1; while Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign secretary, was being offered on 14/1.

Another bookmaker Skybet also had Sunak as a favorite at 15/8, Mordaunt as the second favorite at 7/2, and Truss as the third favorite at 4/1.

The vacancy was created when the incumbent Boris Johnson lost the confidence of his party MPs after a series of scandals and resigned on Thursday. 11 candidates have since thrown their hats into the ring. Among them, Sunak, who was chancellor of the exchequer before he resigned last Tuesday, and Suella Fernandes Braverman, who is of Goan descent and is still serving as caretaker attorney general.