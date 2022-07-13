SL Prez given deadline by protesters for exit, said to seek safe passage for family

Protesters in Sri Lanka on Tuesday declared a deadline for a peaceful resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid rumors that he would not step down from his post if his family was not allowed a safe passage from the country.

The protesters have demanded, through social media announcements, that Rajapaksa must resign by 1 p.m. on Wednesday and warned that the people would be summoned to Colombo once again if he retracts the promise he has given to quit.

A representative of the protesters, who occupied the entrance to the President's House for over three months, has urged the public to gather at the main protest site by 1 p.m.

As people took over the President's official residence on Saturday despite heavy

deployment of police and military who fired water cannons, tear gas, and even used live bullets, injuring over 100 people, Rajapaksa announced that he would resign from his post.