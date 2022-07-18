The Rise of Rishi Sunak Reflects the Increasing Diversity of New Britain: The Counterblast of Colonialism

It's early days for Sunak, who has emphasized that the identity of a person born in the UK but with origins elsewhere matters to him. He has to remain in the reckoning till there are only two contenders left in the race, at which point the decision will be left to the rank-and-file Conservative Party members across the cities, shires, hills, and dales across the British Isles.

Suave, efficient, but also controversy-ridden, the former US-based investment banker, hedge fund operator, and three-time MP still has a chance to become the first non-ethnic Briton to become Prime Minister.

This, though, will not be entirely unusual -- for such staunch British PMs as Winston Churchill and Harold Macmillan happened to be half-American (on their mothers' side) and Johnson was born in the US, becoming the first non-UK-born Prime Minister since Andrew Bonar Law nearly a century ago (Bonar Law, however, was born in Canada, which was a part of the Empire.)

Born in Southhampton on May 12, 1980, Sunak is the son of (the then British) Kenya-born Yashvir Sunak and his wife, Tanganyika-born Usha, whose grandparents were born in the Punjab Province of British India, and migrated to East Africa, and from there to the UK in the 1960s.

"My parents emigrated here, so you've got this generation of people who are born here, their parents were not born here, and they've come to this country to make a life," he said in an interview with the BBC in 2019.

"In terms of cultural upbringing, I'd be at the temple at the weekend -- I'm a Hindu -- but I'd also be at (Southampton Football Club) the Saints game as well on a Saturday -- you do everything, you do both," he said, also revealing that he was fortunate not to have endured a lot of racism growing up, save for one incident, when he was with his younger siblings.

With his father a general practitioner, and his mother, a pharmacist, he had an easy childhood. He studied at a prep school in Hampshire, and then he was at the prestigious Winchester College, where he was head boy and editor of the school paper; during vacations, he worked at a local curry restaurant.

Oxford was the next stop and he graduated in 2001. The same year, he was interviewed along with his parents for the BBC documentary "Middle Classes: Their Rise and Sprawl". He was an analyst at investment bank Goldman Sachs till 2004, and then a hedge fund management firm till 2009 when he left to join former colleagues at a new hedge fund launched in October 2010.