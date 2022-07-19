Wickremsinghe among 3 leaders in race for Sri Lankan President post

Three leaders, including Prime Minister-turned-acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, are to contest the first-ever race for Sri Lanka's Presidency on Wednesday.

Wickremesinghe is to compete with the support of the section of former President Rajapaksa's party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Leader of Samgai Jana Balawegaya (SJB) or United People's Power Party and the Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa withdrew from the contest and proposed the name of Dullas Alahapperuma, former Media Minister of the Rajapaksa government and also a member of the SLPP for the presidential post while it was seconded by SLPP chairman G. L. Peiris.

According to media reports, the contract between the SJB and the sections of the SLPP was to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Prime Minister if Alahapperuma wins the Presidential post.

As the third contender for Marxist party leader, Anura Kumara Dissanayake's name was included in the race.