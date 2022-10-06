Oil prices shoot up as OPEC+ agrees to curb oil output

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, on Wednesday decided to reduce production by 2 million barrels a day starting in November.

The decision to cut stemmed from "the uncertainty that surrounds the global economy and oil market outlook," the group said in a statement.

"The production cut is OPEC+'s reaction to the marked price slide of recent months," and would help rebalance the oil market, Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Wednesday in a note.