Iran, Russia warn opportunity for nuclear talks is not forever

Russia and Iran each have recently warned about the dangers of not reviving nuclear talks with Iran.

But separately each says Western countries appear not to be eager to resume the negotiations, following the recent human rights protests in Iran and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, based in Vienna, has long demanded that Iran explain the presence of undeclared artificial uranium discovered at three sites, which Iran has failed to do.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday Moscow supports the U.S. and its allies in reaching a deal with Iran. He told Russian state media that failure to reach a nuclear deal with Iran would lead to an escalation of tensions, an arms race and open conflict with irreversible consequences.

While Russia has played a role in efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Moscow’s relationship with Tehran has also strengthened since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian, recently returned from a trip to Oman, said the window to reach an agreement with Iran would not always be open.

Oman has played the role of a mediator between Iran and the United States, but it is not known whether the new Sultan of Oman has delivered a message to Iran about JCPOA.

A spokesperson for German Foreign Ministry said, “In our opinion, there is currently no indication or reason for the resumption of nuclear negotiations with Iran.” Christopher Berger’s office stressed that Germany was instead focused on the people who have taken to streets of Iran who say they want to live in freedom and dignity. (SJ/VOA)