Taliban obstruct with women's education protests

ISLAMABAD — A small group of female activists staged a protest rally in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Sunday, demanding that Taliban authorities reopen schools and universities for girls nationwide.



Protesters marched through the city's western Pol-e Sokhta neighborhood before being forcefully dispersed by Taliban security forces.



Around 25 women and girls attended the demonstration, carrying placards and chanting slogans "freedom, work, education," "wise mother strong nation," and "education is our right,” organizers said.



Secondary schools for boys reopened this past week across the country after winter break, but the Taliban did not allow girls to return to classes despite international denunciation of the education ban and calls for lifting it.



The Taliban closed secondary schools for teenage girls since taking control of Afghanistan in 2021. Last December, they barred female students from attending universities, making Afghanistan the only country where women cannot receive an education. (NS/VOA)