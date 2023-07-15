US Setting Ground Rules for Wielding Intelligence

Buoyed by the successful use of declassified intelligence to both thwart Russia's plans for a surprise invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and to galvanize allies in support of Kyiv, the White House wants to make the tactic a permanent part of its playbook.

"We fully intend to use this sort of capability outside the Russia-Ukraine conflict," White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said Friday, speaking to an intelligence and security conference just outside Washington.

"It's been important to us to put in place a process that both can move quickly enough to be relevant policy-wise - because sometimes this information is only useful if you get it downgraded in a rapid fashion - but also does so rigorously enough that our intelligence partners are comfortable that what must be protected has been protected," he said.

How it's been used

Finer said sensitive, declassified and publicized intelligence — known in the White House as a strategic downgrade — has already been used to counter China's claims about a spy balloon that traveled across the continental United States earlier this year and to defuse a potential crisis in Mali due to Russia's Wagner Group.

"We were able to point to destabilizing activities that were not publicly known, that were underway, that helped us to avoid bad outcomes," he said.