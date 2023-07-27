How US Soldier Made his Dash Into North Korea

U.S. Army Private Travis T. King had finished serving nearly two months in detention in South Korea and was being escorted to the airport to fly home and likely face disciplinary action. But he never made it to his plane.

Instead, roughly 24 hours later, he sprinted into North Korea while on a civilian tour of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between the two Koreas.

So began a bizarre odyssey that landed an active-duty American soldier in North Korean hands and created a fresh problem for Washington in its dealings with the nuclear-armed state.

While much remains unknown, investigations by authorities from Seoul to Washington and witness accounts have begun slowly piecing together a picture of King and what transpired in the final hours before his escape.

Turnaround at the airport

On Monday, King was due to board American Airlines Flight 280 from Seoul's Incheon Airport to Dallas, Texas, scheduled to depart at 5:40 p.m., according to a U.S. military report obtained by the U.S. website The Messenger, and an airport official who spoke to Reuters.

King, 23, was escorted by other American soldiers, who could not accompany him past the security checks, so he proceeded alone to the departure hall, officials have said. King texted his Army escort to say he had arrived at his departure gate, according to The Messenger report.

There, he told American Airlines staff that he lost his passport, the Incheon Airport official said.

Escorted by an airline worker with the approval of a South Korean justice ministry official, King left the boarding zone and was seen exiting through departure gate No. 4, returning to the terminal at around 7 p.m., the Incheon airport official said. He declined to be identified because he is not allowed to speak to media on the matter.

Flight records show Flight 280 departed nearly an hour late that day, but it is unclear if that delay was due to King skipping the flight.

Reuters could not ascertain how King returned to Seoul from Incheon, which is roughly an hour away by train or bus, or where he stayed Monday night.

Border tour

According to the U.S. military "serious incident report" cited by The Messenger, in May King had booked two different DMZ tours, prior to his 50-day detention. He wasn't able to make the first tour, but was confirmed for the second, scheduled for Tuesday.

That tour was a 10-hour, full day tour of the DMZ operated by South Korean company HanaTour ITC. The tours start at $180, according to a TripAdvisor itinerary provided by Sarah Leslie, a New Zealand tourist who was on the same trip with King.

It departed at 8 a.m. Tuesday from Namdaemun Market, not far from Seoul's main train station, according to the itinerary.

Leslie told Reuters she does not recall anyone joining from another spot.

HanaTour ITC declined to comment and referred questions to the United Nations Command (UNC), a U.S.-led force that oversees the JSA on the South Korean side.