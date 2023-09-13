More than half of S. Korean regions facing population crisis

More than half of the regions in South Korea are facing the risk of losing population completely, amid the country's critically low birth rate, data showed on Tuesday.

Of South Korea's 228 administrative districts, 118, or 51.8 per cent, saw the population risk index fall below 0.5 as of February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The population risk index is calculated by dividing the number of females aged 20 to 39 by the population of those aged 65 and above, reports Yonhap News Agency.

A region is classified as a risk-prone area when it falls below 0.5.

"(The decline) will impose burdens on the regional economy and finance, posing a threat to the survival of local communities," First Vice Finance Minister Kim Byoung-hwan said during a government meeting on addressing the regional population issue.