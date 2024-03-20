Resilience in architecture: the diaspora’s response to the Second World War

Resilience in architecture: The Second World War had a profound impact not only on the fate of countries and people but also on the development of architecture. In occupied territories across the globe, architecture reflected the prevailing trends of the time. Meanwhile, war refugees continued their attempts to shape the architectural landscape in their new homes to preserve their cultural identity.

According to Vaidas Petrulis, an expert in architecture at Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania, this phenomenon is an important part of architectural history, worthy of both greater interest and international recognition.



Vaidas Petrulis, the Head of the Research Centre of Architecture and Urbanism at KTU argues that the works of emigrant architects can significantly contribute to the understanding of the architectural traditions of a country and give a broader context for the reasoning behind various processes.