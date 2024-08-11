Bangladesh on Fire: Alarming Threats to Hindu Safety

In a harrowing video shared by Hindu Voice on August 8, several Hindu women from various areas of Pirojpur district in Bangladesh recount their terrifying ordeals. One woman, a victim of the brutality, recalls, “A group of people came armed with swords and sharp weapons. They took everything. To protect our daughters, we handed over all we had.” Another woman shares her distress, “They attacked at night, vandalizing our homes and looting everything. We hid in fear. They grabbed my sister-in-law and dragged her to another room, where they raped her. We found her later, her face covered with cloth. They threatened to slit her throat. To save her, we gave them all our gold.” A third woman describes the nightmare, “We were asleep when they stormed in, armed and threatening. They warned us, ‘Fifty of us have surrounded your house; there’s no escape.’ They looted everything. They dragged me to the bed and threatened to kill me. I begged them to either spare me or kill me quickly. They ordered me not to cry and demanded all our valuables. I gave them all my ornaments, so they left me.”

Does Islam ever encourage hatred against people of other faiths? Are Muslims not more peaceful people who spread brotherhood and love, as often claimed by Indian intellectuals, columnists, and mainstream media? Why, then, is there such brutal outrage particularly against Hindus in Bangladesh now, and why is mainstream media downplaying this blatant cruelty against Humanity?

Needless to say, this chaos stems from a deep-seated ideological rift and pervasive hatred. The wave of violent protests and bloodshed clearly indicates not only political dissatisfaction but also the alarming rise of militancy and extremism in the country.

As Bangladesh navigates this unprecedented violence and crisis, now under the hand of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, the international community cannot afford to remain complacent. One professor from a college in New Delhi laments, “The heartless attacks on Hindu communities, including students, and the destruction of cultural and historical sites are alarming signs of growing intolerance and radicalization in Bangladesh. The situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further violence that could put more lives and properties at risk.”

Whether one agrees or not, amid this turmoil and blatant provocation by radical forces, Bangladesh's future is predictably uncertain. It seems the nation will never be the same. This might affect the entire Northeast region of India. No exaggeration, the campaign of "India Out" initiated by Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and acting chairman of the party, is going to be a serious matter with his return home. There could be other international actors with nefarious agendas that might incite Islamist forces against minority Hindus and India. At this critical moment, India must step up and take decisive action. Prompt intervention is essential given the porous borders. Most importantly, the safety and security of minority communities must be ensured, alongside the evacuation of all students whose lives are in danger. In such times, actions speak louder than words, and India's timely response could be crucial in preventing further bloodshed.