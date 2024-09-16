Was London hit by a surprise missile attack in September?

Surprise missile attack:- A video of an explosion has been repeatedly shared in Chinese-language social media posts that claim it shows London being hit by a missile in September.

But the claim is false. The clip shows a planned explosion on a film set in London, not a missile attack.

The video was shared on Douyin , a Chinese version of TikTok, on Sept. 5.

The 10-second video captures a building engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing out.

“The footage shows the aftermath of a surprise missile attack against London in the early morning of Sept. 1 – first such air attack against the U.K in 80 years,” the claim reads.

Many online users connected the claim of a missile attack in London to the Russian-Ukrainian war, sparking fears that it could herald World War III.

According to a 2022 report by The Independent, Andrey Gurulyov, a member of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, stated on Russian state television that London would be the first NATO strategic target for Russian missiles if a conflict between NATO and Russia broke out.

In May 2023, the U.K. confirmed it would supply Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to help repel Russian forces "in Ukraine."

A July report by the Chinese edition of Russia’s state-run media, Sputnik, cited the Kremlin criticizing the British decision as irresponsible.

But the claim about the missile attack in London is false.

A film set

A combined keyword search and reverse image search found the same clip shared in media reports, including the Evening Standard , Daily Mail and The Sun , and the BBC .

“A HUGE fire has erupted near The O2 after a planned explosion at a film set ‘spread out of control’ and sent black smoke into the sky,” The Sun reported on Aug. 31.

The O2 is a multi-purpose indoor arena in southeast London.

“The controlled explosion was right on the river’s edge at a Silvertown commercial site with locals nearby catching it on video and hearing loud cracks,” The Sun reported. RFA/SP