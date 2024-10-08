A book celebrating the wisdom of Vedanta launched in Doha and Dubai

By Dr. Naresh Goswami

The Arabic edition of the internationally acclaimed book “Great Minds on India” by Salil Gewali from Shillong, Meghalaya was formally launched at a prestigious literary event hosted by Anjuman Muhibban-E-Urdu-Hind in Doha. The launch event was graced by distinguished scholars from Qatar, Pakistan, and India, including Prof. Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad; Asif Azmi, author and filmmaker, Chairman of the Pen Foundation; Sayed Nadeem Mahir, renowned Urdu poet and president of the organization; and Mr. Tarique Faridy, editor and channel head of Salaam TV India.

Already translated into fifteen languages, including, Urdu, German and Sanskrit, the Arabic edition of “Great Minds on India” has been meticulously translated by Prof. Ramzan Ali Miya of Doha, an eminent scholar, author of 38 books. The edition was edited by Hamdan Bin Rashid from Madrid, Spain, and published by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation, Kolkata, West Bengal.

About two months ago, the book was informally released in Dubai by Dr. Bu Abdullah, an acclaimed business mogul and philanthropist who owns 270 multinational companies across the Arabian and European regions. The release took place at his official chamber, where the book received high praise. Dr. Abdullah remarked -- " 'Great Minds on India' was a revelation to me. For the first time, I learned how modern scientists like Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, and Erwin Schrödinger, as well as philosophers such as Voltaire, Schopenhauer, Goethe, and Hegel, drew intellectual inspiration from ancient Indian treatises. It was a great honor and pleasure for me to launch its Arabic edition, which was meticulously translated by a distinguished scholar, Dr. Ramzan Ali Miya, from Doha.”

In addition, Prof. Ramzan Ali Miya and literary associates are planning to organize an elaborate event in Dubai featuring an interactive discourse on Gewali’s book, highlighting how renowned poets, writers and thinkers have spoken so highly of India’s ancient wisdom, including Wordsworth, Voltaire, Einstein and TS Eliot.

The editor of the book from Spain, Hamdan Bin Rashid, says that following its successful translations in so many languages and widespread acclaim, the Arabic edition seeks to further enlighten readers in the Arab world about India’s rich intellectual heritage. This launch is expected to deepen cultural ties and foster a greater understanding of India’s ancient knowledge, particularly from the universal teachings of Vedanta and Yoga scriptures, across Arabic-speaking countries—much like it was admired by great scholars such as Al-Biruni and Al-Khwarizmi nearly 12 centuries ago.

“Great Minds on India” is the culmination of over two decades of dedicated research by Salil Gewali, who brought together the thoughts and admiration of world-renowned intellectuals on India's ancient literary and scientific heritage. The book has received widespread acclaim, with the government of Assam set to publish the Assamese edition, while the Punjabi edition has already been translated by the Language Department of Punjab. This remarkable work highlights the deep respect that prominent Western thinkers—such as Albert Einstein, Voltaire, Arthur Schopenhauer, Erwin Schrodinger, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Ralph Waldo Emerson, T.S. Eliot, Mark Twain, Carl Sagan and William Butler Yeats—had for India’s profound contributions to science, mathematics, linguistics, astronomy, and spirituality.