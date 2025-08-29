Pakistani ‘Rape Gangs’ Exploited Young Girls for Years in the UK and They Are Yet to Pay for It Fully. Inside the UK’s Grooming Gang Scandal

The UK government announced a national inquiry into grooming gangs after Baroness Louise Casey’s report
The report exposed decades of institutional failure by police and councils to protect children from organised sexual exploitation.
Labour reversed its stance after public pressure, new evidence, and renewed scrutiny of major cases.
The UK government has announced a national inquiry into grooming gangs after the Casey Report revealed decades of failure by police and local authorities to protect children from organised sexual exploitation. The report exposed widespread abuse across several towns in England, accusing institutions of ignoring victims and mishandling cases. But who are these grooming gangs, and what steps is the government now taking?
Government Response and Labour’s U-Turn
The UK government has formed a national panel to hear from grooming gang victims after weeks of political pressure and new revelations about the scale of abuse. Independent MP for Great Yarmouth Rupert Lowe’s private investigation claimed “gang-based child sexual exploitation” was found in at least 85 areas, with authorities accused of decades of negligence.
The scandal first drew national attention in the early 2010s. It resurfaced when Oldham Council requested a government investigation two years after an independent review in June 2022, which had found negligence by the police and local council. However, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips rejected calls for a national inquiry, insisting that local investigations were sufficient. The debate reignited public anger, attracted international commentary from Tech Billionaire Elon Musk, and renewed scrutiny of cases in Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford, where thousands of vulnerable girls were systematically abused.
Keir Starmer - the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has also faced criticism over his record as Director of Public Prosecutions (2008–2013). In 2009, the CPS dropped a Rochdale case—a teenage girl in Heywood alleged she had been groomed and raped by takeaway worker Kabeer Hassan—because a victim was deemed not credible, despite DNA evidence. Starmer was not directly involved but later backed Nazir Afzal, Chief Prosecutor for the North West, who reopened the case in 2011. Nine men were convicted in 2012 for abusing up to 47 girls. In 2013, Starmer introduced new CPS guidelines to ensure grooming victims were heard and stereotypes challenged, leading to record prosecutions. A Commons committee later commended him and the CPS for recognising failures and pushing reforms.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially resisted calls for a new national inquiry into organised child sexual abuse, arguing that the seven-year Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse had already addressed the issue, but this year the release of Baroness Louise Casey’s damning report exposing decades of institutional failure to protect children from “grooming gangs” forced a dramatic U-turn by his Labour government. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that all 12 recommendations of the Casey Report would be implemented, including the launch of a new national criminal operation targeting grooming gangs, led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and overseen by an independent commission.
The Casey Review and Its Findings
Baroness Louise Casey’s report examined institutional responses to grooming gangs. She concluded that police, prosecutors, and councils had failed children for decades.
Rape charges were often downgraded because authorities wrongly believed 13–15-year-olds could consent if they said they were “in love.” Casey condemned this culture of denial. Victims were retraumatised, discriminated against, and some even carried wrongful criminal convictions for actions done under coercion. Police figures showed nearly 4,000 cautions were issued to children aged 10–18 in the 1990s for offences linked to prostitution. It was only in 2015 that the term “child prostitution” was replaced by “child sexual exploitation.”
Casey also revealed that ethnicity data was missing for two-thirds of suspects nationwide, making proper assessments impossible. But local audits in Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire showed disproportionate numbers of suspects from Asian and Pakistani backgrounds. She argued that confronting this reality was necessary, not racist, warning that ignoring it left space for extremists. She also noted that some suspects were non-UK nationals, including asylum seekers.
She criticised the decades of institutional failure to save the children. Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza agreed, saying the state’s inability to protect girls from rape and violence was “a source of national shame”.
Casey issued twelve recommendations. These included: a national statutory inquiry; a nationwide NCA-led operation to reopen 1,000 old cases; mandatory collection of ethnicity and nationality data; automatic rape charges for under-16s, removing “consent” as a defence; quashing wrongful convictions of child victims; police reviews of historic cases; coordination of local inquiries under an independent statutory commission; and new research into cultural, social, and online drivers of exploitation.
The Labour government pledged to accept all recommendations. It announced new funding for the Tackling Organised Exploitation Programme, giving police AI tools to analyse data, detect networks, and translate foreign-language messages. The forthcoming inquiry will review more than 800 historic cases and propose reforms to consent laws, safeguarding systems, and rape prosecutions.
Ethnicity and Data Collection
As Casey mentioned, ethnicity remains one of the most divisive issues. Nationally, data on two-thirds of perpetrators is missing. But local audits in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire showed disproportionate numbers of Asian and Pakistani-heritage men among suspects.
Casey criticised the failure to collect ethnicity data and said it was not racist to confront offender demographics. She argued that flawed data allowed claims of “Asian grooming gangs” to be dismissed as false, even when survivors’ accounts showed otherwise. Authorities often avoided addressing ethnicity for fear of being accused of racism or stoking community tension, which left victims unheard and perpetrators unchallenged.
Involvement of Pakistani Immigrants in such disproportionate numbers has also ignited debate in the UK on the Country’s immigration policies, especially those who are coming to the UK illegally via English Channel on boats. Conservative thinkers, author and columnist, Douglus Murray, said on the Sky News in January this year that the diversity has its downside too: “The credo is diversity is our strength – the more diverse we are, the better we are, and the societies that we’re in were desperately boring, bland places until we brought some diversity into it. [But] there’s something to be said for the diversity argument, but not everything to be said “for it”. In fact, there are some things to be said ”against it”. There are some times when you don’t want to be more diverse; there are certain bits of diversity you don’t really need. The rape gang’s case showed there are actually downsides to diversity. There are negatives to it as well, and they didn’t want to admit to that. You see the two-tier system in Britain at the moment, as in so many countries, because we cannot cope with a situation that generations of politicians have handed us.
Rupert Lowe’s private “Rape Ganghe Inquiry” reached the same conclusion. Based on testimonies, whistleblowers, and thousands of FOI(Freedom of Information) requests, it identified organised exploitation in at least 85 areas since the 1960s. It found gangs, largely of Pakistani heritage, had groomed, drugged, raped, and trafficked girls for decades while authorities ignored or covered up warnings. Lowe accused councils and police of gross negligence, with some officials even alleged to have exploited victims. He said hundreds of thousands of lives have been ruined at the hands of predominantly Pakistani rape gangs.
What was the case?
Concerns about grooming gangs were first raised in 2002 by Labour MP Ann Cryer in West Yorkshire. In 2010, five men in Rotherham were convicted of abusing girls aged 12–16. The Times later exposed the wider pattern of organised abuse involving predominantly British-Pakistani men.
Since then, networks have been uncovered in towns across England: Rochdale, Oldham, Telford, Oxford, Bristol, Huddersfield, Halifax, Banbury, and Peterborough. Victims were often white girls aged 11–16, many from care homes or troubled backgrounds. Perpetrators worked in taxis, takeaways, or the drug trade. They groomed victims with attention, alcohol, or drugs before coercing them into sex and passing them to other men.
Professor Alexis Jay’s 2014 inquiry into Rotherham documented harrowing abuse. Children as young as 11 were raped by multiple men, trafficked, abducted, and threatened with extreme violence. Some were doused in petrol and threatened with being set alight. One victim, Lucy Lowe, was murdered in Telford in 2000 along with her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to their home. She was 16 and pregnant at the time.
The scale was staggering. At least 1,400 girls were abused in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. In Telford, over 1,000 children were abused over three decades. Rochdale inquiries identified 74 victims with evidence of many more. Although statistics remain incomplete, thousands of minors have been abused by gangs operating unchecked for decades.
Investigations found police and councils repeatedly ignored warnings. South Yorkshire Police dismissed child victims as “troublemakers.” Social workers downplayed the scale of abuse. Fathers who tried to rescue daughters were arrested, while perpetrators faced no action. Intoxicated girls were arrested for disorderly conduct while abusers went free. Schools were discouraged from reporting exploitation and the exploitation were dismissed as Child Prostitution.
Victims, many from care homes, were labelled “slags” and their abuse dismissed as a “lifestyle choice.” Prosecutors deemed them unreliable witnesses. Officials avoided confronting perpetrators for fear of being accused of racism.
Whistleblowers like Ann Cryer, former detective Maggie Oliver, and journalists Andrew Norfolk and Julie Bindel were branded racist or Islamophobic for raising concerns. In 2004, a Channel 4 documentary on Asian men grooming in Bradford was pulled over fears of sparking riots.
Casey’s report confirmed that flawed data and reluctance to acknowledge ethnicity allowed abuse to continue. Some testimony alleged corruption, with police officers themselves exploiting victims. Yet no public servants have been charged. Experts point to incompetence, misogyny, class prejudice, and fear of racial tensions as reasons for decades of failure.
Nazir Afzal, former chief prosecutor, has argued that only strong criminal investigations can deliver justice. Others insist a full statutory inquiry is essential to confront denial and compel evidence.
The grooming gang scandal is about more than horrific abuse. It represents a systemic collapse of institutions meant to protect children. Survivors still demand justice for crimes ignored too long. With a national inquiry now underway, there is cautious hope their voices will finally be heard.
As Baroness Casey warned: “We as a society owe these women a debt. They should never have been allowed to suffer the appalling abuse and violence they went through as children.”
