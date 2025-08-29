Ethnicity and Data Collection

As Casey mentioned, ethnicity remains one of the most divisive issues. Nationally, data on two-thirds of perpetrators is missing. But local audits in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire showed disproportionate numbers of Asian and Pakistani-heritage men among suspects.

Casey criticised the failure to collect ethnicity data and said it was not racist to confront offender demographics. She argued that flawed data allowed claims of “Asian grooming gangs” to be dismissed as false, even when survivors’ accounts showed otherwise. Authorities often avoided addressing ethnicity for fear of being accused of racism or stoking community tension, which left victims unheard and perpetrators unchallenged.

Involvement of Pakistani Immigrants in such disproportionate numbers has also ignited debate in the UK on the Country’s immigration policies, especially those who are coming to the UK illegally via English Channel on boats. Conservative thinkers, author and columnist, Douglus Murray, said on the Sky News in January this year that the diversity has its downside too: “The credo is diversity is our strength – the more diverse we are, the better we are, and the societies that we’re in were desperately boring, bland places until we brought some diversity into it. [But] there’s something to be said for the diversity argument, but not everything to be said “for it”. In fact, there are some things to be said ”against it”. There are some times when you don’t want to be more diverse; there are certain bits of diversity you don’t really need. The rape gang’s case showed there are actually downsides to diversity. There are negatives to it as well, and they didn’t want to admit to that. You see the two-tier system in Britain at the moment, as in so many countries, because we cannot cope with a situation that generations of politicians have handed us.

Rupert Lowe’s private “Rape Ganghe Inquiry” reached the same conclusion. Based on testimonies, whistleblowers, and thousands of FOI(Freedom of Information) requests, it identified organised exploitation in at least 85 areas since the 1960s. It found gangs, largely of Pakistani heritage, had groomed, drugged, raped, and trafficked girls for decades while authorities ignored or covered up warnings. Lowe accused councils and police of gross negligence, with some officials even alleged to have exploited victims. He said hundreds of thousands of lives have been ruined at the hands of predominantly Pakistani rape gangs.