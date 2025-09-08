Savar declared ‘degraded airshed’ as pollution levels triple national standard of Bangladesh

By পান্থ রহমান রেজা (Pantha) and Rezwan

The Department of Environment of the Bangladesh government recently declared Savar Upazila, a city in central Bangladesh, a “degraded airshed.”

An analysis of data from the department's continuous air quality monitoring stations showed that the annual average ambient air quality in Savar was almost three times worse than the national standard. As per a 2023 study, there are over 200 brick kilns in Savar, which are used to make bricks for the country's booming construction industry. These kilns emit smoke which exacerbate the air pollution issues. This, coupled with the harmful effects on public health, has made Savar Upazila a severely air-polluted area. Furthermore, during the dry season, air pollution from Savar is carried by the wind into Dhaka, significantly intensifying the megacity's air pollution and detrimentally affecting the health of its residents.

For this reason, the entire Savar Upazila has been declared a “Degraded Airshed” under the power of Rule 5 of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules, 2022.

This initiative is the first of its kind in Bangladesh. Beginning in September 2025, brick burning in all kilns, except tunnel or continuous kilns and hybrid Hoffmann kilns, will be prohibited in the Savar region, along with the open burning of solid waste. In addition, any new industrial factories with the potential to cause air pollution will be required to obtain both locational and environmental clearances.

In 2023, Savar Upazila recorded 164 days of substandard air quality out of 365; in 2024, the number was 160. The main sources of pollution include brick kilns, battery and lead factories, transport emissions, and construction activities. Among these, brick kilns are regarded as the primary contributor. Savar supplies most of the bricks used in Dhaka’s construction, and according to the Department of Environment, the area hosts 107 brick kilns — operating without environmentally friendly technology.

A Stanford University study underscored how unregulated brick kilns across Bangladesh are driving severe air quality degradation.