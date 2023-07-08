Modern literature is good yet it's losing its thought-provoking ability that innately belongs to literature
Name
Aakriti Sunderum
Languages you speak and write
Hindi and English
Qualifications
Masters (MBA & MS)
Where do you reside currently?
Raipur
Occupation
Student
Favorite Genre(s)
Philosophy and Spirituality
Favorite Author(s)
Agatha Christie, Paulo Coelho, Dharmveer Bharti, Munshi Prem Chand.
Favorite Book(s)
Seven Spiritual Laws of Success
What was your first ever write up?
Banaras: The Poetry of Food
What inspires you to write?
Inner Calling and Love for Banaras
What is your Favorite Quotation(s) ?
God is always with you.
Kindly mention your Publication(s), if any:
Rosewood Publication, Title : Yaadein and Epiphany Publication, Title: Congeries.
What is your best written line ?
One reaps in a different season than they sow.
Do you have any recommendation for readers?
Be wise about what you read. And always introspect and retrospect after reading.
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
That, it turns out alright, and to trust more since it will be alright. Life is beautiful and I would thank my 18 year old self for always choosing divine path of truth.
Who do you look up to the most?
There are two fictional character, Naruto & Wonder woman and I look upto them for strength and character.
What superpower do you wish that you had?
Power touch and heal pain that is visible or invisible-both.
I would like to make a change, that majority of people become more reflective and accountable of their actions and there by start living more peacefully with each other.
According to you, what are the things that have changed in Modern Literature?
I believe the profoundness and depth that could push the reader in deep reflective state and inspire them. The modern literature is good yet its loosing its thought provoking ability that innately belongs to literature. It is also becoming less rich in context day by day. Earlier a paragraph would have multifold of meaning derivable from it but in modern literature this is diluting.
In this era of Artificial Intelligence, do you think an AI can takeover the writers career?
No
What message would you like to give to the budding writers?
Be an original writer, give a human touch to the writings, as even AI can write things.
(Writer's Quill/Aakriti Sunderum/PS)