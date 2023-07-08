Aakriti Sunderum talks about Modern Literature (Writer's -Quill)

Writer's Quill

Modern literature is good yet it's losing its thought-provoking ability that innately belongs to literature

Today we will read about Aakriti Sunderum in Writer's Quill column, who is a student. She holds the belief that modern literature, though commendable, seems to be losing its thought-provoking essence and contextual richness.