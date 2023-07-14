"Writer makes readers cry, by his thoughts written on paper"- Sameeksha Rajpoot
Name
Sameeksha Rajpoot
Languages you speak and write
Hindi and English
Qualifications
Presently Pursuing the degree of Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication.
Where do you reside currently?
Noida
Occupation
Student
Favorite Genre(s)
Poetry Novel and Motivational Novels.
Favorite Author(s)
Courtney Peppernell
Favorite Book(s)
Unsung, Pillow Thoughts and The Alchemist.
What was your First ever write up?
About the Indo-China conflict.
What inspires you to write?
Sometimes a person, the things at my room and outside. I write my thoughts and a thought could be about anyone or anything.
What is your favorite Quotation?
It is your commitment to the process, that will determine your progress- By James Clear.
Your any upcoming books or Publications?
Currently working on a Poetry novel.
What is your best written line?
Writer makes readers cry, with his thoughts written on paper.
Do you have any recommendations for readers?
The power of your subconscious mind by Joseph Murphy.
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year old self, what would you tell him/her?
I would tell her to not lose her inner child, and do not forget to live life because of any tensions or ups and down that comes in life.
Who do you look up to the most?
My Parents
What superpower do you wish that you had?
I would like to have a superpower in which I could change the thoughts of the people they have in their mind.
According to you, What are the things that have changed in Modern Literature?
In Modern Literature there are more things about a perfect lifestyle & self improvement, the storytelling genre is not seen much.
In the era of artificial intelligence, do you think an AI can takeover the writers career?
No
What message would you like to give to the budding writers?
Clear understanding of what you're writing and stay on the facts to remain unbiased.
(Writer's Quill/Sameeksha Rajpoot/PS)