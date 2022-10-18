Kedarnath: Six killed in a tragic chopper crash, DGCA orders probe

A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand's Garud Chatti on Tuesday, killing all six onboard.
The victims comprised two pilots and four pilgrims.
The chopper is reported to belong to Aryan Aviation and was taking the pilgrims to Kedarnath. A police official said they were awaiting more information. Teams of SDRF and NDRF have rushed to the crash site.
Update: DGCA Orders Probe
Aviation regulator DGCA has launched a probe into the Kedarnath helicopter crash.
A senior DGCA official said that a team will be sent soon to the crash site to do a detailed probe.
The death toll has risen to seven.
"Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN with passengers took off from Kedarnathji Dham for GuptKashi. The weather was cloudy over Garud Chatti. In a valley near Garud Chatti a loud noise was heard and the helicopter caught fire."
DGCA official
"As per the preliminary information received, a Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi-based NSOP holder M/s Aryan Aviation crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather...," said the official.
Earlier, in August this year, five helicopter operators, who were carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath shrine, were each fined Rs 5 lakh each by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The operators were fined for not maintaining correct flying records. The regulator also suspended officials from two other operators for three months for flouting safety rules. (KB/IANS)