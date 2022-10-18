Kedarnath: Six killed in a tragic chopper crash, DGCA orders probe

A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand's Garud Chatti on Tuesday, killing all six onboard.



The victims comprised two pilots and four pilgrims.



The chopper is reported to belong to Aryan Aviation and was taking the pilgrims to Kedarnath. A police official said they were awaiting more information. Teams of SDRF and NDRF have rushed to the crash site.

Update: DGCA Orders Probe

Aviation regulator DGCA has launched a probe into the Kedarnath helicopter crash.

A senior DGCA official said that a team will be sent soon to the crash site to do a detailed probe.

The death toll has risen to seven.