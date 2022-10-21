Army Chopper Crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, Search Operation Underway

A military Advanced Light Helicopter on Friday crashed in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The crash occurred in Migging village, which is located 25 km away from the Tuting headquarters in the district.

A rescue team has been deployed to the site of the crash. The location of the crash is not connected by road.

As the crash site is not accessible, more details are still awaited.

"Received very disturbing news about Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers," Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet. (SJ/IANS)