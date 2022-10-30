Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Death toll rises to 77, PM Modi announces compensation

At least 77 people, including women and children, were killed and scores were missing as the hanging bridge over the Machhu dam in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.

Many bodies had been fished out from the Machhu river and sent for post-mortem examinations at the Morbi government hospital while Morbi MLA and Minister of State for Panchayat Brajesh Merja confirmed the number of deaths. No break-up of the deceased was available yet.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has canceled all his programs and rushed to Morbi to personally monitor rescue and medical services, announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial help to those injured in the accident.

Patel is likely to camp in Morbi till the rescue operations continue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took cognizance of the accident, announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead from the PM's Relief Fund, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.