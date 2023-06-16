9 arrested over deadly shipwreck in Greece

Nine Egyptian nationals suspected of human trafficking were arrested by the Greek Hellenic Coast Guard in connection with the deadly shipwreck that occurred off the country's southwestern coast leaving at least 78 passengers dead. state media reported.



All nine were among the survivors of the tragedy, according to the Greek national news agency AMNA.



The latest press release issued by the Hellenic Coast Guard puts the number of survivors at 104, reports Xinhua news agency.



It is yet unclear how many people were on board the fishing boat that sank in the early hours of Wednesday in international waters about 47 nautical miles off the town of Pylos in southwestern Greece.



Greek authorities have not confirmed estimates reported in the media that up to 750 people may have been on board.



Survivors said that they had departed from Libya and were heading to Italy, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.