Greece declares 3-day national mourning for 79 shipwreck victims

However, he did not confirm estimates that there were 400-700 passengers on board, which survivors gave to ERT and other media.



They said the fishing boat which sank during night-time between Tuesday and Wednesday had been on the way from Libya to Italy.



The incident happened in the area with the deepest waters across the Mediterranean Sea, and none of the survivors was wearing a lifejacket, according to Alexiou.



Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has travelled to the nearby city of Kalamata, where survivors are being taken.



The President expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, calling for "coordination of EU member states to safeguard the lives and safety of migrants and refugees".