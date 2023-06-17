Two arrested in connection with Mukherjee Nagar coaching centre fire

The police revealed that both arrested individuals were associated with coaching institutes operating within the building. One of them is the CEO of one institute, while the other is the owner of a different coaching institute.



Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Fire Service, Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident, which took place after a fire broke out at the Sanskriti Coaching Centre.



A vacation bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan directed the Delhi Fire Service to conduct a fire safety audit and to check whether fire safety certificates were issued or not and sought a response within two weeks, in the suo motu case.



According to police, on Thursday a PCR call was received at the Mukherjee Nagar police station regarding fire inside the Bhandari House building near Batra Complex, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.



"The rescue work commenced immediately. About 10 fire tenders and 16 CAT ambulances also reached there," said the officer.