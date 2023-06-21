8 injured as part of slab of under-construction flyover collapses in Hyderabad

At least eight workers were injured when a portion of a ramp of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.



The incident occurred on Sagar Ring Road where the flyover is being constructed at a traffic intersection.



Police said the accident occurred when workers were laying slabs over the pillars.



An engineer and seven workers were injured in the incident and shifted to KIMS Hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The injured men are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Four of them were identified as Rohit Kumar, Puneeth Kumar, Shankar Lal and Jitender