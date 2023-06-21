Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence



The villagers also claimed that neither health officials nor any public representatives came to see them.



"A medical team arrived on Tuesday. We have assisted them for the identification of the patients. The infection keeps spreading in the area," said Mohammad Ismyle, a resident of ward number 4 of Triveniganj.



The incident occurred at ward number 4 of Triveniganj in Supaul. The area is considered as a Muslim dominant area. The majority of the infected persons belong to Muslim community.



"As soon as we learnt about the disease, we sent a medical team to the village to provide treatment to the infected persons. Process of identifying the patients is currently underway," said Dr Mihir Kumar, civil surgeon of Supaul. (IANS/JS)