Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Blast: Charred Remains Found at site; Tanker Driver, Attendant Missing

Jaipur, Oct 8: A devastating explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway has claimed at least one life, with the remains so severely burned they were unrecognisable. Bones and ashes were recovered from the site and transported to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, wrapped in a red bundle, said officials on Wednesday.

The remains have been sent to the hospital mortuary for forensic examination, said officials.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near the Sawarda culvert, where a truck loaded with LPG cylinders was parked near a dhaba.

A speeding chemical tanker crashed into the truck, triggering a series of powerful explosions as the LPG cylinders ignited one after another. The blasts were so intense that flames were visible from up to two kilometres away, and the sound of explosions was heard several km across nearby villages. Five vehicles were destroyed in the fire.