House Dems Demand Trump, Rubio Free Sumud Flotilla Americans Held by Israel

Congressman Ro Khanna and two dozen other California Democrats wrote to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, urging them to demand that Israel release the Americans it detained while intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla before the boats could reach the Gaza Strip.More than 450 people from over 40 countries joined the peaceful mission to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians. Among them were at least 21 US citizens who “remain in Israeli detention,” according to the letter from lawmakers, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The lawmakers highlighted the Californians who are detained: Progressive International co-general coordinator David Adler, Tommy Marcus, Geraldine Ramirez, and Logan Hollarsmith.

They also emphasized that “the US has an obligation to protect its citizens abroad and must act immediately.”