Four Killed in Fiery Collision on Nanded Bridge in MP's Mhow

Mhow, Oct 9: Four people were killed in a devastating road accident on the Nanded Bridge near Avle village in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow (now known as Ambedkar Nagar).

The collision involved a speeding car and a van equipped with a gas kit, which burst into flames upon impact, trapping victims inside on Wednesday night.

According to preliminary police reports, the car was traveling from Mhow at high speed when the driver lost control on the bridge and collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction.

The van's gas kit ignited due to the force of the crash, engulfing the vehicle in flames within moments.

Ravindra, a resident of Dhamnod, and another person died, while Golu (25), Chetan (20) of Dharampuri in Basoda, and Sanjay (22), a resident of Bagwana, were injured.

The police have yet to declare names of the unidentified persons.

Two passengers in the van, identified as Pawan Singhwal and Kamle Gurjar, residents of Manpur, were unable to escape and were charred to death, police said.