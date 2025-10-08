Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Singer’s Cousin Becomes Fifth Arrest in Ongoing Investigation

Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed the arrest. He told PTI, “We have arrested Sandipan Garg, and he will be produced before the court. The investigation is ongoing.” The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Kamrup (Metropolitan) has sent him to seven days of police custody, though the SIT had sought a 14-day remand.

Sandipan had accompanied Zubeen Garg to Singapore for the North East India Festival. He was present on the yacht when the 52-year-old singer drowned while swimming on September 19, 2025. This was said to be the officer’s first foreign trip. Sandipan also brought back some of the late singer’s belongings to India after the incident.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested four others in the case — event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and singer Amritprava Mahanta. All are currently in CID custody.

The CID initially registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. Later, the CID added the charge of murder after discovering fresh evidence. The investigation is also examining possible financial irregularities, following the recovery of incriminating documents from Mahanta’s Guwahati residence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated earlier this week that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department may soon join the probe. He also confirmed that eight of the eleven people who were on the yacht with Zubeen had been summoned by the SIT, though several have yet to appear.