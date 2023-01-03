8 bodies recovered from mass grave in Libya (Representational Image)
8 bodies recovered from mass grave in Libya (Representational Image)

Mass grave

Africa

Tragic! 8 bodies recovered from mass grave in Libya

The Libyan authorities have said that eight unidentified bodies were discovered in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli.
NewsGram Desk

The Libyan authorities have said that eight unidentified bodies were discovered in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli.

"The field teams from the Excavation Department recovered 8 unidentified bodies from a dump site in Tarhuna," said the General Authority for Research and Identification in a statement.

8 bodies recovered from mass grave in Libya (Representational Image)
Happy New Year! California welcomes 2023 with 'historic' parade

The recovered bodies will be transferred to the forensic laboratory for identification and determination of the cause of death, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Tarhuna was once the eastern-based army's main military operation center during the war against the former UN-backed Government of National Accord in and around Tripoli.

(KB/IANS)

libya
mass grave
dead bodies recovered

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com