Africa Policy and Advocacy Manager Naro Omo Osagie explains the looming threat of anti-encryption policies

This story by Jean Sovon originally appeared on Global Voices on 14 October 2025

The protection of citizens’ privacy online is often intertwined with issues of national security in Africa. One solution that can help circumvent digital threats is encryption, where readable data is translated into an unreadable format, protecting people's privacy and ensuring sensitive information is hidden from unauthorized access. However, even as it is one of the safest, most essential cybersecurity practices, encryption faces several restrictions or is outright banned in many African nations.

Many countries on the continent have laws governing digital use and privacy protection. With some notable exceptions, such as Mozambique and Algeria, most countries in Africa utilize anti-encryption policies and can force citizens to share their encrypted files without a guarantee of privacy or due process.

The regulatory policy governing encryption in some African countries, rather than protecting populations, tends to favor restricting and prohibiting its use. Any citizen who refuses to cooperate with public authorities or to hand over encryption codes while their use is prohibited is liable to penalties. In Benin, the penalty is between USD 886 and USD 35,460 and imprisonment between six months and five years; in Malawi, it is USD 6,307 and seven years in prison; in Ethiopia, the law provides for between USD 2,251 and USD 3,376 and a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years. Given these steep penalties, citizens are not protected against various digital threats: hacking, harassment, stalkers, and targeting by the authorities.

Few people are aware of the protection offered by data and chat encryption. One reason for this is that African media offers little coverage of encryption and threats in digital spaces. Global Voices interviewed Naro Omo-Osagie, Africa Policy and Advocacy Manager at Access Now, at the Forum on Internet Freedom in Africa, held in Windhoek, Namibia, from September 24 to 26, to discuss the issue of encryption and digital security.

Jean Sovon (JS): Why is it so important for the media to cover encryption?