Uganda’s First Peace Journalism Awards Redefine the Media Landscape

This story by Justine Muboka originally appeared on Global Voices on February 3, 2026.

On December 19, 2025, the air in Gulu City, Uganda, carried more than the warmth of the dry season; It carried the weight of history. At the premises of Gulu Women’s Economic Development and Globalization (GWED-G), the Peace Journalism Foundation (PJF) Uganda–East Africa launched the first edition of the Peace Journalism Awards. This initiative is designed to recognize journalism that contributes to peace, social cohesion, and development.

Held under the theme “Celebrating Peace, Progress, and the Power of the Media,” the awards marked a shift in how journalistic excellence is honored. Rather than relying on self-submitted applications, the PJF introduced a bottom-up, community-led nomination model. This approach is grounded in the belief that the grassroots communities — those most affected by journalism — are best placed to assess its value and impact.

The bottom-up model: Why grassroots organizing matters

In traditional journalism awards, recognition is often driven by applications and the submission of selected stories. By contrast, the Peace Journalism Awards rely on community validators and partner organizations, including GWED-G, to identify journalists whose work has made a demonstrable difference in post-conflict contexts such as Northern Uganda. The model is expected to expand to other regions, including Karamoja, Bunyoro, and the Rwenzori sub-region.

This approach elevates what might otherwise remain invisible. It recognizes reporters in remote villages who use conflict-sensitive language to defuse tensions over land disputes. It also highlights broadcasters who create space for dialogue where violence might otherwise erupt. Under this model, excellence is measured not by prominence but by verifiable community impact — reduced tensions, informed dialogue, and steps toward reconciliation.

Mega FM and the legacy of Gloria Laker

One of the most resonant moments of the ceremony was the Peace Radio Award presentation to Mega FM 102.2. The award’s significance is rooted in history. During the height of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) conflict in Northern Uganda, radio played a critical role as a communication bridge. Radio Freedom, established with the involvement of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), provided information to displaced communities. It aired messages urging combatants to take advantage of the presidential amnesty. According to publicly acknowledged accounts, these broadcasts contributed to the voluntary return of thousands of former combatants.