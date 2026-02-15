Burundi Tea Plantations Hamper Chimpanzee Protection

This story written by Ibihé and translated by Laura originally appeared on Global Voices on February 14, 2026.
In Burundi, large-scale tea production is hampering efforts to protect endangered species, such as chimpanzees. A tea plantation stretches as far as the eye can see on the edge of Kibira National Park, the most important of Burundi’s three national parks in the northwest of the country, where the construction of the Mpanda hydroelectric power station is also underway.
This land is being inundated with migration and development projects from local communities, production companies, and some state-owned institutions, like the Burundi Tea Office (OTB), the Burundi Water and Electricity Production and Distribution Authority (REGIDESO), the Burundi Institute of Agricultural Sciences (ISABU), and the General Directorate of Planning for Agriculture and Livestock (DPAE). These human activities have led to the loss and migration of wildlife.
Séverin Bagayuwitunze, 62, a native of this region in the northwest of the country, makes a chilling observation:
Today, chimpanzees are rare throughout the Kibira National Park. Pascal, who lives close to the park, said:
According to some studies, the park is currently home to more than 200 chimpanzees, compared to around 500 before its deforestation.
In October 2019, the Third National Communication on Climate Change raised the alarm on the loss of this chimpanzee habitat between 2009 and 2019. Kibira lost an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 hectares of tree cover. Six years after the announcement about the threat to the park, the exact deforestation levels remain unknown.
In the scientific article, “Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes schweinfurthii) Population Density and Abundance in Kibira National Park, Burundi,” which the University of Liège published in 2013, Dismas Hakizimana, a researcher and lecturer at the University of Burundi, and Marie-Claude Huynen, a researcher and lecturer at the University of Liège, reported:
The Burundi Tea Office plantation, located in the high plateaus of this region, employs more than 1,000 salaried workers and 7,500 to 8,000 day laborers who work plucking green leaves from tea bushes, factory operations, tea-plantation maintenance, communication, and woodland exploitation. Léonidas Nzigiyimpa, an ecologist, observed:
While tending to the fields, some workers enter the park illegally. Nzigiyimpa highlights:
Berchmans Hatungimana, Director General of the Burundian Office for the Protection of the Environment, takes a similar perspective.
On the side of Highway One, which runs alongside the national park, local people sell edible wild fruits, like strawberries, to make ends meet. Pascal, quoted above, also stated:
The ecologist Nzigiyimpa denounces the fact that locals also hunt and set traps to catch animals in the park. According to Professor Richard Habonayo, a lecturer at the University of Burundi, these circumstances make chimpanzees fear the presence of humans and keep their distance.
Given this information, Berchmans Hatungimana said:
According to a study by the NGO Conservation and Community Change (3C), the number of traps has increased as the development work has escalated and the population around the park has also grown. Léonidas Nzigiyimpa, the legal representative, explains:
Nzigiyimpa states that chimpanzees are forest builders and help maintain the ecological balance. He warns that if chimpanzees disappear, other types of vegetation will follow.
According to Professor Habonayo, poverty is one of the factors driving the local communities to exploit forest resources, especially the Batwa community, which has a strong presence in the Great Lakes region.
To improve their living conditions and no longer rely on the forests for their survival, the government must implement revenue-generating projects for local communities.
What’s more, Habonayo recommends investing in training and developing local skills in forest resource management. He maintains:
