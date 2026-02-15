Burundi Tea Plantations Hamper Chimpanzee Protection

In Burundi, large-scale tea production is hampering efforts to protect endangered species, such as chimpanzees. A tea plantation stretches as far as the eye can see on the edge of Kibira National Park, the most important of Burundi’s three national parks in the northwest of the country, where the construction of the Mpanda hydroelectric power station is also underway.

This land is being inundated with migration and development projects from local communities, production companies, and some state-owned institutions, like the Burundi Tea Office (OTB), the Burundi Water and Electricity Production and Distribution Authority (REGIDESO), the Burundi Institute of Agricultural Sciences (ISABU), and the General Directorate of Planning for Agriculture and Livestock (DPAE). These human activities have led to the loss and migration of wildlife.

Séverin Bagayuwitunze, 62, a native of this region in the northwest of the country, makes a chilling observation: