USA: Tribes and environmentalists challenge planned Nevada Lithium Mine

Dozens rally in protest

Dozens of tribal members and other protesters rallied outside the downtown courthouse during the hearing, beating drums and waving signs at passing motorists.

Du has refused twice over the past year to grant temporary injunctions sought by tribal leaders who say the mine site is on sacred land where their ancestors were massacred by the U.S. cavalry in 1865.

But Thursday's hearing marked the first on the actual merits of the case. It will set the legal landscape going forward after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling in Arizona that voided federal approval of a copper mine.

That potentially precedent-setting decision raises questions about the reach of the Mining Law of 1872 and could have a bearing on disposal of waste rock at the lithium mine in the high desert about 321 kilometers northeast of Reno.

Lithium Nevada and the Bureau of Land Management say the project atop an ancient volcano is critical to meeting growing demand for lithium to make electric vehicle batteries — a key part of President Joe Biden's push to expedite a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Opponents say it will destroy dwindling habitat for sage grouse, Lahontan cutthroat trout, pronghorn antelope and golden eagles.

"Along with adjacent Oregon wild lands, it constitutes one of the last big blocks of the sagebrush sea free of development," said Katie Fite of WildLands Defense, one of the plaintiffs suing to block the Thacker Pass project.

"We need a smart energy future that transitions our economy from fossil fuels to renewables without sacrificing rare species in the process," said Greta Anderson, deputy director of the Western Watersheds Project, which also petitioned in September for protection of a tiny, nearby snail under the Endangered Species Act.

The Bureau of Land Management fast-tracked the project's approval during the final days of the Trump administration. The Biden administration continues to embrace the mine as part of the president's clean energy agenda intended to combat climate change.

Corporation says mine could help meet demand