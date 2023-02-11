US jet shoots down 'flying object' over Alaska

He added: "Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object. And they did, and it came inside our territorial waters. Those waters right now are frozen -- but inside territorial airspace and over territorial waters."

Pressed for more details, Kirby said, "We're calling this an 'object' because that's the best description we have right now. We do not know who owns it, whether it's a -- whether it's state-owned or -- or corporate-owned, or privately owned. We just don't know."

The US Department of Defence gave some more details at a separate briefing: the object was first noted on Thursday by the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD). It was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and "posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight".

An F-22 fighter jet that took off from an airbase in Alaska brought down the object with an IM-9X missile.

But this flying object was not carrying any surveillance equipment -- compared to the massive payload the size of three passenger buses of the spy balloon -- and could not maneuver itself.

The Chinese spy balloon had entered the US also through Alaska and was allowed to drift across the breadth of the American landmass till it was safely out of water because it was shot down. After all, the US military feared danger to the civilian population down below from falling debris.