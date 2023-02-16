President Joe Biden to set new guidelines on Chinese spy balloons

New details have emerged about the suspected Chinese spy balloon with President Joe Biden expected to deliver remarks to address the incident while Beijing continues slamming U.S. “overreaction.”

U.S. media quoted anonymous sources as saying that President Biden plans to “deliver his most extended public remarks yet,” as soon as Thursday, about the high-altitude Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month off South Carolina’s coast and later announced by the military as surveillance capable.

China has repeatedly said the balloon’s entry into the U.S. airspace was “purely an unintended, unexpected and isolated event caused by force majeure,” or unforeseen circumstances.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that U.S. military and intelligence agencies had been tracking the Chinese balloon since it launched from a base on Hainan Island in the South China Sea in late January.

They believe that the balloon had an original trajectory over Guam and Hawaii, where some major U.S. military installations are located, but was blown off course by high winds.

It took a week for it to reach the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, Canada, and then the continental United States. before being taken down by a missile on Feb. 4. It is reported that the balloon’s key parts have been recovered and are being analyzed.