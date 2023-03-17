US asks ByteDance to sell stake in TikTok or face ban

The Joe Biden administration has reportedly demanded that China-based ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, must sell its stake in the short-video-making app or face a possible ban.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House's threat is an escalation from the limited bans and pending legislation that has been growing up for some time.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US made the sale demand, according to the report.

According to TikTok executives, 60 percent of ByteDance shares are owned by global investors, 20 percent by employees, and 20 percent by its founders.