Canada bans TikTok on govt-issued mobile devices

Canada has become the latest country to ban the Chinese short-video-making app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices.

The country joins the European Union and some state governments in the US in banning TikTok on government devices.

Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, announced the ban on the use of the TikTok application on government-issued mobile devices

"Effective February 28, 2023, the TikTok application will be removed from government-issued mobile devices. Users of these devices will also be blocked from downloading the application in the future," Fortier said in a statement.

Following a review of TikTok, the Chief Information Officer of Canada determined that it presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.