New York State legislature passes Bill to make Diwali school holiday in city

Grace Meng, a member of the US House of Representatives, who had introduced a Bill to make Diwali a federal holiday, said, "The New York State Legislature's approval of these two measures is a wonderful reminder and celebration of the great diversity that exists in our state, and underscores how this diversity should be reflected in the holidays observed by our residents."



In an earlier acknowledgement of the significance of Diwali, New York City suspended in 2006 a parking regulation for Diwali, putting it on par with other religious holidays.



The City Council voted to override a veto by then Mayor Michael Bloomberg to add the festival of lights to the list.



Suspension of the regulation against parking on a certain side of the road on certain days is to ensure that those celebrating the holiday do not have to move their vehicles amid the festivities. (IANS/NS)