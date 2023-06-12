Kerala Govt employee conquers Mount Denali in Alaska

"Me and my partner Subir Bakshi skipped Camp 5 and started walking towards the summit. We were roped together. After 18,000 feet the winds started picking up. As we approached 19,000 feet, the wind speed was between 30 and 45 miles per hour. We were walking through the ridges of the mountain. Many times, the wind almost blew us away.

All the guided groups returned to camp 5 but we continued. The wind chill created a temperature drop of -60 degree Fahrenheit (-51 degree Celsius). It was cloudy. Visibility was very less. We continued and summited the North America's highest mountain on June 7 at 12.30 am. We just made it," said Khan.



But the descent he said was more scary. "We were unable to descend through the fixed lines at 16,000 feet. Wind was violently blowing up carrying snow. My friend developed frost bites as we stayed there for around 8 hours at -40 degree Celsius.

Cold pierced through our summit suits. We were in a condition to lose our life. Our radio battery was out. No one was coming up or going down. At last we were rescued. It was a mission accomplished," recalls Khan with a shudder.