80% of US Companies Plan to Track Office Attendance in 2024, Survey Finds

The survey found that productivity is the leading reason bosses want workers back in the office. To get them there, they’ll offer incentives like happy hours (52%), catered meals (46%) and upgraded office space (41%). Some of the employers will offer perks like raises (40%) and child care benefits (37%).

Toothacre says catered meals is a good start, but what workers would really value is compensation for commuting, child care, pet care and clothing.

Of the companies surveyed, 63% believe going to the office will improve work culture, while 29% say working at the office will reduce burnout.

“I think that employers are out of touch with what the average employee wants at their company,” Toothacre says. “And, unless these companies that were surveyed have their own internal surveys that show this information, I'd be really shocked if it aligned. What I see as a career coach is wildly different.”

One in three companies say they will fire workers who don’t comply. More than half (53%) say they’d consider reducing a worker’s salary.

Economist Selcuk Eren says companies worried about a potential economic slowdown might welcome having some workers quit on their own rather than having to lay anyone off.

“Asking people back to the office is one way to achieve that. Maybe that's essentially the objective for the company,” says Eren, a senior economist at The Conference Board. “Maybe that's what they want. They want to have that attrition because they are worried about the possibility of a recession in 2024.”