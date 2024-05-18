Take a stroll through the US president's backyard

US president's backyard:- During the 19th century, people could stroll the White House grounds pretty much whenever they wanted. But these days, the president’s backyard is closely monitored by the U.S. Secret Service.

Still, twice a year in the spring and fall, the public lines up outside the White House gates for a chance to explore what the Park Service says is the oldest continually maintained landscape in the United States.

The White House Garden Tours generally occur in April and October, but this year’s spring tour was held in May.

“They are full of tradition. They're full of beauty. You know, personally, I think it's sad that they have to be so secure, but that is just a necessity of modern life,” says Marta McDowell, author of “All the Presidents’ Gardens.”

Guests are allowed a close-up look at the Rose Garden, located outside of the Oval Office, where the president works. The garden is known for its rectangle of grass bordered by roses and is often the backdrop for official events like bill signings and press conferences. President John F. Kennedy was the driving force behind the establishment of the Rose Garden in 1962.

“It was a visit to Buckingham Palace that motivated John Kennedy into wanting to do a kind of facelift for the garden outside the West Wing Oval Office because it had gotten kind of worn, looking overgrown,” McDowell says.

The version of the Rose Garden that visitors see today is the revamped version overseen by first lady Melania Trump in 2020. Mrs. Trump faced a backlash when she unveiled the renovation, which involved the removal of 10 flowering crab apple trees.

“I felt like that was unfair criticism of the garden renovation,” McDowell says. “They had a really great group of people doing the research for that garden. It needed some new infrastructure. There were problems with it from the start. I mean, do I miss the crab apples? Yes. But is it easy to grow roses under trees? No, it's nearly impossible.”

Visitors walk a circular loop on the South Lawn of the White House, where they also get a look at the White House bee hives and the Kitchen Garden established by first lady Michelle Obama in 2009. First lady Jill Biden has added a floral cutting garden to the Kitchen Garden.

One of the final stops on the tour is the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, also known as the First Lady’s Garden.

Although there’s been a garden in that location since 1903, the current incarnation was dedicated in 1965. It was designed by Rachel Lambert Mellon, who also redesigned the Rose Garden for the Kennedys. The garden stays in bloom most of the year because it is planted with seasonal flowers.

Visitors also get to take in iconic views with the White House at the center.

“It's our shared common ground,” McDowell says, and that's something to be celebrated.”