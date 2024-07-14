Poll: Most Americans want decrease in immigration

Americans:- More than half of Americans want immigration to the United States to decrease, a June Gallup poll found, marking the first time a majority of Americans have held that view since 2005.

The sampling of 1,005 adults found that 55% of Americans believe immigration to the United States should be reduced, significantly more than the 41% who held that view last year. It also found that 25% of Americans believe immigration levels should stay the same, while 16% say immigration should increase.

The increase in those wanting to see immigration reduced came from all political party identifications. The poll found that 28% of Democrats say immigration should be decreased, an increase from 18% last year. For Republicans, this number increased from 73% to 88%, while for independents it rose from 39% to 50%.

The record for when Americans most wanted to see immigration decrease was recorded by Gallup in 1993 and 1995, when 65% of the adult population wanted less immigration. Gallup attributed those numbers to California’s struggle at that time to handle an influx of migrants.

A majority of Americans also favored reduced immigration after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as in December 2005, when the House of Representatives passed a bill to strengthen border security.

32% believe immigration 'bad' for US

Most Americans still believe immigration is a positive for the country, according to Gallup, though the percentage has dropped slightly from 68% last year to 64% this year, and sharp partisan divides exist. The poll found that the percentage of Americans who believe immigration is a “bad thing” for the country has increased from 27% to 32%.

Along party lines, 86% of Democrats believe immigration is a good thing, while 39% of Republicans say immigration is a good thing — a new low for Republicans — according to the poll.

Support for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants remains high at 70%, though the share is lower than the 81% support in 2019. Allowing “Dreamers” — immigrants illegally brought to the U.S. as children — to become citizens is supported by 81% of Americans.

About half support expanding border wall

Americans are currently split on whether all immigrants in the U.S. illegally should be deported, with 47% in support and 51% in opposition. Support for expanding a border wall is slightly above half, with 53% of Americans in support of construction while 46% oppose it. VOA/SP